PITTSBURG, Kan. — 800 miles, 12 days, and millions of dollars.

It’s the perfect trifecta Pitt State President, Dr. Dan Shipp is hoping to achieve.

Dozens of people are cheering the kickoff of the “Dan Bikes Kansas” tour — not something you’d expect from most university presidents.

“So selfishly, I’m really looking forward to getting to know Kansas, like up close and personal. There’s a lot of parts of the state I haven’t been to. So we’re going to look for neat old barns – we’re going to look at the foothills as we go. Certainly south and west, I’ve not been to that part of Kansas for a long, long time,” said PSU Pres. Dan Shipp.

The trip will crisscross the state covering hundreds of miles.

There are meetings with future students and alumni and even a stop for a Board of Regents meeting.

Blake Benson is on the board and is biking the first few miles in support.

“This is just a clear demonstration of President Shipp’s dedication to making it as easy as possible for anyone to attend Pittsburg State University. And that’s obviously something we on the Kansas Board of Regents support 100%,” said Blake Benson, KS Brd. of Regents.

The tour is also a fundraising event, with a goal of raising eight million dollars for the PSU Foundation.

“We spend close to that annually on student scholarships. And so we really need to grow our endowment for student scholarships. So we thought 800 miles, million dollars every 100 miles, maybe that would add up for our donors and our alumni. So, so we’re hoping we get there. We’ve had some really important folks step forward already. So I think we’re making good progress,” said Shipp.

“He’s providing scholarships to provide access for our incoming students and that’s critical for them to be able to have a higher education. And that of course is an emphasis in our state. We want to make sure that we recruit and retain wonderful students so that they can stay home in Kansas and in the region locally to become the economic engine for the workforce,” said Kathleen Flannery, PSU Foundation.

They’ll stop first in Iola, with the tour ending at the Colorado state line at the end of next week.