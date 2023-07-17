PITTSBURG, Kan. — In Pittsburg today, the Southeast Kansas Education Center at Greenbush and the Pitsco Idea Shop at Block22 teamed up to encourage kids to tap into their creativity.

“We feel that summer camps should be fun, it’s camp, it’s summer. But they’re also camps that can get the creative juices flowing, still working on math, reading, and those types of skills. To keep those sharpened through the summer,” said Kay Lewis, Director of Student Enrichment at Greenbush.

The four-day “Creation Station” summer camp would typically cost 75 dollars per person, but thanks to the Sunflower Summer Program through Kansas State Department of Education, it’s free.

It’s divided into two-day sessions, for grades sixth through eighth on July 17th and 18th, and it’ll continue on July 19th and 20th for kids in grades fourth and fifth.

The campers will complete four creative projects.

They designed and painted a t-shirt, built a wind-powered car, created string art using a hammer and nails, and used a laser to engrave their name tags.

“Well, we want to give kids an opportunity to do things they might not necessarily ever get to do. So giving them a wide variety of different types of camps or projects, just so they can be creative and see if it’s something they like to do,” said Lewis.

“It feels really good cause I get to express myself and like do stuff I like,” said Braxton Wisdom, camp participant.

“It’s like a learning experience for them, which is good. Like especially smaller kids who haven’t done much with hands-on, they could do more hands-on things,” said Gracynn Fathbruckne, camp participant.

So far, the kids are getting a lot out of the camp.

“It is because it’s really fun. There’s lots of fun stuff to do and if you ever need help, there are really nice people to tell you what you might need to do,” said Wisdom.

“Because now everybody’s on social media and just on their phones and stuff a lot and it’s good to get out and use your creativity during the hands-on experience and not just laying in bed and watching TV all day,” said Fathbruckne.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity for kids to have a safe environment to figure out and enjoy some different things that they might not necessarily be able to do in school or at home,” said Lewis.