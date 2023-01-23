PITTSBURG, Kans. — A new report shows a record number of people stayed in Crawford County hotels last year.

According to “Smith Travel Research”, in four out of the last five years, Crawford County surpassed one hundred thousand hotel room stays in a year.

Last year that number hit 109,750, the highest ever reported for the county.

Tourism leaders say contributing factors include allowing spectators back in sporting events, as well as construction projects like the new Fed Ex building and the highway construction.

“Looking for those central locations like us. You know we’re in between Tulsa, Springfield, and Kansas City. A lot of conferences and a lot of sporting events especially like that they want to be in between those larger metro areas. Especially since you know we have the amenities that they need facilities that they need, but it’s not those Kansas City prices,” said Chris Wilson, Explore Crawford County Marketing and Communication Manager.

The Explore Crawford County lobby is now open as a travel information center,

If you are interested in upcoming events we have a tab on our website under community.