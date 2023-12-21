PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg City Commission is now throwing its financial support behind a “scoping study” for a new Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) facility in town.

Earlier this week, the city commission gave approval to use city funds to develop a study confirming program needs and developing imagery. That would also include a timeline and a budget for the project.

KBI is planning to make a formal request from the legislature for the new facility when it returns to session next month.

The new facility would feature simulated crime labs, research space, and an indoor firing range, as well as space to train law enforcement and criminal justice students at Pittsburg State University.

“With an updated facility down here, we can kind of do our own training. You know, we have our unique crimes down here, we have a lot of fentanyl and drugs, obviously, like the rest of the country, but we also have crimes against children and we just have specialty crimes that are unique to Southeast Kansas. If you have a lab down here and you have that kind of resource, then you can train all of the other agencies in the area, so everybody gets better,” said Pittsburg City Manager, Daron Hall.

Potentially, the current proposal would also allow space for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, State Attorney General’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.