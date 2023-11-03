PITTSBURG, Kan. — A student group at Pittsburg State University is utilizing November to help preserve Native American heritage, as November is Native American Heritage Month.

Over the next few weeks, members of the Pittsburg State Native American Students Association will host several events on campus to raise awareness. These events include celebrating the food and history of Native Americans, especially for those who may have limited knowledge of Native American culture.

Nicolle Murphy, Assistant Director of Inclusion & Belonging, expressed, “I think it’s a great message, definitely, just to serve as a reminder and to keep it in the forefront of our minds. This way, we stay focused and don’t lose track of our roots.”

For more information on the PSU Native American Student Association, you can visit their Facebook page here.