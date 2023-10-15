PITTSBURG, Kan. — Getting to know their community, one bean bag at a time.

The Pitt State Student Government Association held the first-ever “Campus and Community Cornhole” tournament today.

More than 25 cornholers competed for a cash prize on the lawn of Russ Hall, with skills ranging from basic to semi-pro, and money raised will go right back into the community.

Organizers plan to split it between “The Big Event,” an annual community service project the SGA has put on for the past 20 years, and the “Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.”

“It’s a way to bring the community of Pittsburg, Kansas, and students together. So, you know, we brought in food trucks, we brought in a band spirit, cornhole boards. We’re just hoping that people show up and have a good time and really get to know each other and kind of grow as a community overall,” said Corey Humble, PSU Student Government Association Director of Community Engagement.

Next up for the SGA is a “Trunk or Treat” at the “Bicknell Family Center for the Arts” on Tuesday, October 24th, starting at 7 p.m.