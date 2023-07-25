PITTSBURG, Kan. — The time has come for the City of Pittsburg to propose the 2024 budget for the next fiscal year.

According to officials, the city’s budget is up about four percent from last year, and just more than 75 million dollars.

There’s a big focus on recreation, improving neighborhoods and streets, implementing new street signs, as well as investing one hundred thousand dollars to continue demolishing dilapidated buildings.

What’s new on the budget this year is a new mini golf course that’s coming.

City Manager Daron Hall says they’re looking at a two to five percent revenue increase over the next five years, which would allow the city to continue giving raises in addition to expanding other programs.

“Tonight we’ll also be going through the five-year financial plan, which is the basis for our annual budget, and we project all of the revenue and expenses and basically what we kind of come to terms with what’s the revenue growth we’ll be seeing. And on the backside of that, what’s the expenditures that we can see as a result of that revenue growth. So everything looks up, we’re looking at about a two to five percent increase over the next five years,” said Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager.

This is a six-week process, that will go well into August.