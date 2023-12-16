PITTSBURG, Kan. — Graduating from college, especially with a master’s degree, is no easy feat.

But, being a mom – even a single mom, makes it quite an accomplishment. As these moms tell us – there’s a reason, why they do it.

“I’m just proud of her,” said Maddox Clory, Brandy’s son.

That’s Maddox.

On Friday night, he watched as his mom’s name was read out loud, while she made that walk across the stage, getting the degree she’s spent many sleepless nights earning.

“I was actually in the accelerated program, so it took me a year, but it was very, very challenging, I will say, especially with having three little ones. My youngest is three, my oldest is 14,” said Brandy Clory, who graduated with MBA, General Administration from PSU.

On top of that, there were football games to attend, doctor’s appointments, trips to the grocery stores – all moms do to support their kids – some while being a single mother.

“I didn’t get a lot of sleep because all of my free time, any free time, I was devoted to my studies. It had to be in order for me to make it,” said Brandy Clory.

Brandy wasn’t alone.

After receiving their diplomas, a big hug was shared between Brandy and her friend Amy.

“I have three kids, three under the age eight, six, and for instance, I still need it to be a full-time mom. I did one class at a time to make it so that I could still take care of my kids,” said Amy Nwagwu, graduated with MBA, Accounting Emphasis from PSU.

Nevertheless, she did it. Both Brandy and Amy say – they did it for their kids – and now, it feels so worth it.

They tell me, for any moms out there who have thought about going back to school – but, perhaps have some apprehension – they have a message.

“I would just say, make it a routine. That way it doesn’t fall by the wayside, but don’t be afraid to do it,” said Nwagwu.

“You dig deep down inside yourself and you find the energy, and it really has a lot to do with the love that you have. That’s where the strength comes from,” said Brandy Clory.