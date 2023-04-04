PITTSBURG, Kans. — A hospital in Pittsburg has earned special recognition for the 6th year in a row. Ascension Via Christi has earned the High 5 for Mom & Baby recognition for a program developed to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in Kansas.

Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg first received High 5 recognition in 2018 and has maintained it each year since that time. High 5 for Mom & Baby provides resources and a framework to help Kansas hospitals implement 10 evidence-based practices proven to support successful breastfeeding, improve maternal and infant health outcomes and reduce racial and ethnic health disparities.

“I’m very proud of our team and the work they do to continue to promote breastfeeding for our moms and babies,” said Janelle Wade, director of Inpatient Services. “They understand the importance and the health benefits that breastfeeding provides newborns.”

To obtain recognition, each facility must complete a voluntary and self-reported evaluation and demonstrate that it follows at least five of its 10 evidence-based practices:

Have a written maternity care and infant feeding policy that addresses all 10 High 5 for Mom & Baby practices supporting breastfeeding

Maintain staff competency in lactation support

Provide all expectant mothers with information and instruction on breastfeeding

Assure immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby after birth

Provide all families individualized infant feeding counseling

Give no food or drink to newborns other than breast milk unless medically indicated

Allow mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day

Encourage feeding whenever the baby exhibits feeding cues, regardless of feeding methods

Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants

Provide mothers with information about community resources for breastfeeding support following their discharge from the hospital

“Our goal is to provide the support that mothers and babies need to be successful at breastfeeding,” added Miranda Caskey, RN, the certified lactation consultant who led the hospital’s High 5 for Mom & Baby efforts.

Ascension Via Christi converted its lactation and childbirth education classes to virtual offerings led by a registered nurse and offer them at no cost to parents. Breastfeeding mothers also can schedule in-person follow-up appointments and weight checks to help ensure a successful breastfeeding experience.