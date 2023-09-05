PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg emergency department is highlighted for its excellence in community care.

Ascension Via Christi Emergency Department has recently achieved the 2023 American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus award. Recipients must demonstrate a commitment to up-to-date research-based guidelines for treating strokes to receive this highest level of recognition.

Previously, the department received a Level 3 accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians’ Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program (GEDA). In 2022, the hospital’s Level III Trauma Program also passed reaccreditation which will stand for three years and indicates the department’s ability to provide care to those with life- and limb-threatening injuries.

“These recognitions are a testament to the high-quality care our team provides every day,” said

Drew Talbott, hospital president. “I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts in providing life-saving treatments to our community.”

The department has operated for over 120 years and is staffed by physicians 24/7.