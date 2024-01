PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg is celebrating its first baby of the new year.

Parker Kate was born just before 11:30 Tuesday morning. The six-pound, 11-ounce little girl was welcomed into the world by her parents, Kamri and Calvin.

The Mt. Carmel Auxiliary presented Parker and her parents with a gift basket as the first baby of the year for the hospital.