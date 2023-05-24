PITTSBURG, Kan. — An area hospital is expanding its efforts in patient care with a robotic device that performs surgeries.

“It’s one of those things where I always thought, oh, this is, you know, people are going to have to go to Kansas City or bigger markets,” said Dr. Justin Ogden, orthopedic surgeon.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital added the “Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery” less than three months ago.

The surgical device is used to perform total knee and partial knee replacements.

Hospital representatives say it’s a great opportunity for their patients as they will no longer have to travel to receive this type of surgery.

“I’m a proponent of the robotic-assisted technology because of the precision and the accuracy for which I can use it to place the implants and individualize or customize the pre-operative plan for the patient,” said Ogden.

According to Dr. Ogden, orthopedic surgery is technology-driven, and this was a much-needed addition to providing accurate patient care.

“Ultimately what I hope to achieve is that it leads to implant longevity increasing so that people don’t have to have revision surgery,” said Ogden.

The “Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgical Device” has completed 10 assisted surgeries since the new addition was added to the hospital.