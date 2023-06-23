PITTSBURG, Kan. — Incoming Pittsburg State freshman Anjali Gupta is looking to continue the legacy her father started.

“It is really rewarding for me because I was included in the top 2% scientist list and she beat me in 1%. So she’s the 1% student in Kansas. This is really amazing,” said Dr. Ram Gupta, Associate Professor, PSU.

World-renowned Dr. Ram Gupta, a professor at Pitt State, was acknowledged to be in the world’s top two percent of scientists.

Anjali is off to a great start – in high school, she graduated in the top one percent of her class at Pittsburg High School.

Since her sophomore year in high school, she’s conducted research at Pittsburg State’s National Institute for Materials Advancement, and in May, she was given the prestigious Governor’s Scholar Award.

Anjali will be joining her father at Pitt State this fall.

She says her father has been influential in her life.

“I think in terms of work ethic, he has had a huge influence on where I’ve come because you know he comes to the lab every day. I also have started to come to the lab every day for a few hours. And I think that has a lot, like seeing him work so hard has a lot to do with why I’m choosing such a difficult profession,” said Anjali Gupta, Student, PSU.

“What her dad has done not just in the scientific aspect, but you have to realize her dad could be anywhere. He doesn’t have to be here at Pittsburg State University. He literally is recognized around the world as one of the top scientists, he could be anywhere. His daughter could go to school anywhere. So there’s more than one way she’s following his legacy,” said Dr. Tim Dawsey, Executive Director, Advancement of Applied Science & Technology, PSU.

Anjali says she wants to contribute something for the greater good.

“I’d like to be an infectious disease doctor. I think that’s a really good way to help people because I’d like to research cures and treatments, all that stuff. And I think that could have a really amazing worldwide impact,” said Anjali Gupta.

Dr. Gupta describes his daughter as hardworking.

“I think one of the good qualities about her is she’s very hardworking, you know. She studies till two o’clock when I have no idea, I mean I cannot work after nine o’clock at night,” said Dr. Ram Gupta.

“I think a lot of it shows that he works so hard and has achieved so much. So if I could even get a fraction of that, that would be wonderful,” said Anjali Gupta.