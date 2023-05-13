PITTSBURG, Kan. — On Friday, “Kiddieland” in Pittsburg opened its gates for the first time this year.

It’s the 70th year for the popular family destination.

Kids – even some parents – spent plenty of time on the carousel that was donated by “Riggs Chiropractic” last year.

Remember, it was originally built on “Coney Island” in 1927.

The kid coaster, train, Ferris Wheel, and Tubs of Fun also saw plenty of action.

“This is such a big milestone. The city of Pittsburg obviously loves it because every year they keep knocking down our doors saying when are you guys opening, when are you guys opening, we are all excited for it. The staff are always excited, the managers, everyone is excited for the opening of Kiddieland,” said Logan Jones, Kiddieland Manager.

The park will be open through October.

Summer hours are 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday — 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays — and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.