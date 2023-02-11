PITTSBURG, Kan. — Today’s sunny weather was a bit of a reminder about summer weather and swimming.

That certainly was the case in Pittsburg.

The “Special Olympics Kansas” organization hosted its annual “Polar Plunge” fundraising event, this morning.

First responders and folks from other area organizations stepped up to take the plunge.

A costume contest was also conducted.

This event is the largest fundraising event for the organization.

This year they raised more than 40 thousand dollars, exceeding their original goal of 35 thousand.

“Yeah, this is a very important event. It gets everybody in the community out. It lets our athletes see the kind of support they have out there. Especially in these crazy outfits, and crazy times. But it’s they are able to come together, show support for our athletes, show support for Special Olympics and really really make a difference within our community,” said Erin Fletcher, Special Olympics Kansas Dir. of Grants and Development.

All of the money raised from today’s event will be invested back into the “Special Olympics Kansas” organization.