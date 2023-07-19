PITTSBURG, Kan. — Teachers from across the state of Kansas are at Pitt State for an annual Career and Technical Education workshop.

“Every year we host a new teacher workshop. It’s directed for new Career and Technical Education teachers and we broadcast it throughout the state, bringing them in,” said Jon Jones, Associate Professor, PSU.

The four-day event has been around for more than twenty years.

Nearly 30 educators are participating this year, with many who just left their old job to become teachers.

They’re meeting at the Kansas Center for Career and Technical Education to help them translate what they learned on the job to the classroom.

“So what this event does is really help to start to build that toolbox of those teaching skills. So they can continue to or they can enter into the education profession and grow within that profession,” said Greg Belcher, Kansas Center for Career & Technical Education, Director.

“Several of us come from industry, and so we haven’t been in the teaching world. And so this conference really gives us a chance to be around other people who are in the same exact background coming from industry into education. And it gives us that common ground where we can share experiences and learn that we’re kind of all in the same boat,” said Amy Schmidt, Garden Plain High School Teacher.

Some of the activities they’re tackling include hands-on skills, curriculum development, and classroom management.

“What we’re trying to achieve is as far as really build the toolkit of these individuals, and in so many teachers, they tend to teach how they were taught. They don’t know other methods as far as teaching. And so this gives them some opportunity seeing some other things that they can build upon and try within their classroom or lab,” said Belcher.

“A lot of the things that we’re learning are specific to lesson planning and driven by our curriculum. But we’re also learning several skills about classroom management. And even as far as the fact that we can develop our skills as we’re going along,” said Schmidt.

Administrators say it’s important to give these educators this resource before they make the transition.

“We’ve also got a lot of great administrators throughout the state who recognize the importance of giving those teachers a leg up as they transition. A lot of these folks are coming straight from industry and may be their first time in an actual classroom as a teacher. So they need some skills to transfer the knowledge and skills that they already have and put it on a level that their students can understand,” said Jones.

“This conference has also given us wonderful opportunities to explore those as we just got out of an actual introduction presentation that we all had to get up in front of our peers and deliver,” said Schmidt.

“I am very excited about the teachers that are here because it really lets me know that education is in very good hands. And I’m really excited for these teachers as they go out into the field, and I feel like they’re gonna have a tremendous impact on their students,” said Belcher.