PITTSBURG, Kan. — There was business talk in Pittsburg on Saturday and plenty of it.

The “Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce” hosted its annual business expo at “Meadowbrook Mall”.

The event has been in existence for over 20 years.

The two-day event started yesterday and wrapped up this afternoon.

It features live demonstrations and a contest for “Best Use of Theme”.

This year’s theme was the “Walk of Fame”

Tori Edge from the chamber says the expo is important for the vendors to expand their businesses locally.

“So this year we have 24 vendors. And then it’s really important for them it’s a great way to spotlight their products, their services they have to offer. It’s great for them to also get name and business out for the community and we really appreciate all the businesses that came out and we couldn’t do it without them,” said Tori Edge, Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce Special Events Membership Dir.

If you didn’t make it out today but are interested in learning more about Pittsburg businesses, you can visit the Pittsburg Area Chamber’s website, here.