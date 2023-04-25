PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Pittsburg librarian is calling it a career.

Steven Cox has spent the last eight years in Special Collections at Pittsburg State University.

He manages around 500 collections on topics like the Socialist History of Southeast Kansas, and Mining in Pittsburg — curating and processing materials to be used by researchers around the world.

It’s a job he loves — and one he says will be hard to leave behind.

“That’s one of the dangers of working in collections like this. You’re looking for one thing, and you find a mystery or something that gets you fascinated, and next thing you know you’re going down that rabbit hole and you spend two hours going in a different direction than what you wanted to go. It’s one of the fun and more interesting parts of the job,” said Steven Cox, Curator of Special Collections / Archivist.

Cox earned his Bachelor’s in Music Education from the University of Arkansas, then graduated with a Master’s in Library Science from the University of Kentucky.

He then spent almost 15 years in Special Collections at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga before coming to Pittsburg to be closer to his hometown of Fayetteville.

He now plans to spend his retirement traveling with his wife.