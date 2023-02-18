PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dads and daughters had their time to shine on the dance floor in Pittsburg today.

It was all for 8th Annual Pittsburg Dad and Daughter Date Night at the city’s memorial hall, thanks to Pittsburg’s “Parks and Recreation Department.”

More than 60 couples attended in their very best dance attire for the travel-themed dance.

Each table represented a different country, where daughters could take a break from dancing to make crafts from different cultures around the world.

The event gives dads and daughters special time together every year.

“They love the opportunity, that they don’t have to plan an evening, and they get the time to bond with their daughters. And then, of course, the sweet dances. Oh, I love that,” said Josie Maples, Program Manager, Pittsburg Parks & Rec Department.

For our moms, you and your son or daughter will have your own dance to attend in the fall.