PITTSBURG, Kan. — Hundreds gather in Pittsburg to celebrate the start of Christmas.

The 44th annual Pittsburg Christmas Parade took place tonight (Monday) on Broadway St.

This is the first Christmas parade of the season, with over 35 more parades coming for the month of December.

More than 90 floats participated this year, making it the largest Pittsburg Christmas parade ever.

Even Santa himself showed up for some fun.

“It feels wonderful. It feels like we are kicking off the whole Christmas season. I know for me personally, that’s how I feel. For me, it feels wonderful because I get to give back to the community because I know lots of families look forward to this,” said Josie Maples, City of Pittsburg, Program Manager.

If you missed tonight’s parade, don’t worry. We have many more coming up next month.

Our media department created a full list of all the Christmas parades in our area, which you can find, here.