PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Symphony at Pittsburg State University presented its annual Rising Stars Concert.

The concert featured winners of the university music department’s concerto and aria competition, held last fall.

First-place winner Tyler Fries, who plays the trumpet in the orchestra, says it’s an honor to be recognized as a Rising Star.

“It is a wonderful honor, it’s a great experience provided by the university, cause just getting to perform with an orchestra is so great, ’cause you don’t often get that experience as an undergraduate student,” said Tyler Fries, Trumpet Player in Southeast Kansas Symphony at PSU.

“It’s really nice our students working so hard in order to put a great show to the audience. I’m very happy with soloist, very happy with my ensemble, you know, and my grad students conducting the concert, so this is really really nice to see that. So I feel like a proud father right now. A proud professor,” said Raul Munguia, Southeast Kansas Symphony at PSU Director.

This year, four Rising Stars winners were recognized.