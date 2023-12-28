PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is using a $200,000 thousand dollar grant to help fight the opioid crisis.

“This was one in which we can use for patients who may not have health insurance, who may not have the financial means to be able to afford the Narcan on their own. It may be for a loved one that they’re concerned about, and they want to be able to have this with them just in case they walk in and see someone they care about on the ground, unresponsive,” said Eric Thomason, Vice President of Behavioral Health & Addiction Treatment Services at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.

The $200,000 grant is through “KFA” or Kansas Fights Addiction program will be used to distribute free Narcan to prisoners in correctional facilities in Southeast Kansas. This money is coming from settlements awarded to states from the pharmaceutical companies held responsible for the opioid crisis.

“We already have a strong correctional health program and a lot of those folks who are ending up in correctional facilities are at a higher risk for substance use. And so, we wanted to be able to give them an intervention to potentially save their life or to save a loved one’s,” said Thomason.

“If they’ve been in a controlled environment, and they’ve been off the drugs that they were taking, there at a higher risk of having an overdose because they’ve lost that tolerance. And so, if we have that available to give these individuals, we can potentially save some lives by having that the Narcan accessible to them,” said Crawford County Sheriff, Danny Smith.

The Crawford County Jail has been working with the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas since 2020 with the correctional medication assisted treatment program.

“Sheriff Smith of Crawford County, Kansas, he recognized that he was seeing a lot of the same faces, and they were coming in with a lot of drug related offenses and drug related charges,” said Thomason.

“We have a community health worker that helps people on post-release to get jobs, to get housing, and get those resources. We’re also getting an educational program to help do that. And so, all these pieces are starting to come together,” said Sheriff Smith.

One of the objectives of their partnership is to take the initiative to get out in front of drug overdoses — as well as the creation of more rehabilitation resources.

“Instead of serving time with limited rehabilitative services. Sheriff Smith, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, and several other sheriff’s departments that we are working with really believed in the idea of, ‘hey, let’s maximize this time.’ It’s not about punishment, it’s about rehabilitation,” said Thomason.