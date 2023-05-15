PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg Housing Authority was chosen to receive some additional funds to provide support for those facing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $43 million to 62 agencies throughout the country, for “stability vouchers” to address unsheltered and rural homelessness.

The Pittsburg Housing Authority received five Stability Vouchers to help those individuals and families obtain permanent housing. The total amount of the vouchers depends on the number of people living in the household.

Families must seek a referral from another service agency to receive a voucher or contact the Pittsburg Public Housing office – they are first come first served.

“These vouchers will be very useful. It gives us the housing authority another tool in our toolbox to help with the unsheltered homelessness within our community,” said Megan Keener, Pittsburg Housing Authority Program Manager.

These are the qualifications to qualify for a stability voucher.

“So they have to be facing homelessness, unsheltered homelessness, fleeing domestic. And they just need to contact our office, other services agencies within the city limits of Pittsburg or you know, even Crawford County, even outside of Crawford and they just need to be touching base with them. Those service agencies then will refer them to our office,” she said.

Keener says they have resources in case the voucher runs out.

“And as far as I’m aware as of right now, I’m not sure the length of the voucher. But if you know, runs out, I wouldn’t see that it would run out but we always have our Section 8 (eight) Program available that we can roll them over if and when or if they’re stable, and can always open that voucher back up to another person that maybe is facing homelessness as well,” she added.

Keener says the vouchers are very beneficial.

“They are very beneficial meaning we are trying our best, you know we have these two new vouchers programs. We do have emergency ESG – it’s called Emergency Solutions Grant. We have a lot of tools in our toolbox and we keep adding more as we can to try to limit that. Try to get individuals housed, keep them in permanent safe secure housing,” she said.