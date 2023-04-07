PITTSBURG, Kans. — Voters in Pittsburg will soon decide a special election — whether to renew the half-cent safety sales tax.

Officials say the ballot measure is a continuation of the current tax. It has been in place for ten years…and, if approved, the public safety sales tax would be extended another ten years.

Back in 2018, the sales tax decreased from 1.75, to 1.5 and has remained the same. Police and fire officials say the current sales tax has been a good resource for them to keep the community safe.

“The public safety sales tax has in the past ten years has really allowed us to enhance our services to the community through a variety of ways. Really — three general areas which would be staffing technology and equipment,” said Brent Narges, Pittsburg Police Chief.

“It allowed us to purchase new bunker gear. Bunker gear is custom fit for each fire fighter. And you know we got a lot of new guys, a lot of young guys who right now are wearing gear that fits them but its not custom to them. So it’s providing the protection and it allows for them to move in the situations we get into. But it’s not a perfect fit so there will be some restrictions,” said Taylor Cerne, Pittsburg Fire Chief.

City officials say a “yes” vote will not increase your taxes.

Voters in Pittsburg will decide the measure next Tuesday, April 11th.