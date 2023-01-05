PITTSBURG, Kans.— A traffic crash today (1/04) at the intersection of East Cleveland Ave and South Broadway Street damaged a traffic signal.

The intersection has been converted to a three-way stop in all directions while crews work to restore the signal lights.

The City of Pittsburg released a statement urging motorists to be aware of crosswalks, yield to all pedestrians and workers in the area, and use caution when traveling in that vicinity.

If you have any questions you can contact the Public Works & Utilities Department by phone at (620)240-5126.