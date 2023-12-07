PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg State Gorillas basketball squad took on the Newman Jets at home in a double-header conference contest. Pitt State seeking its first conference win.

The Gorillas pick up their first conference win as roll past Newman 82-66. Pitt State moves to 3-4 on the year and 1-2 in the MIAA.

Pitt State really got going in the first half as they were leading as much as 30 points. As a team, the Gorillas shot almost 51 percent from the field scoring 38 points in the paint.

Four Gorillas scored in double figures. Max Alexander finished with a game-high 29 points. Braydon Redd was right behind Alexander with 19 points. Both Jordan Frison and R.J. Forney Jr. each had 11 points. Frison chipped 9 assists as well.

The Gorillas will be back at home to host conference opponent Central Oklahoma on December 9th at 3:30 p.m.