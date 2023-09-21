PINEVILLE, Mo. — The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” are known for their turtle power. So are some Pineville students.

In this case, it’s the power of learning about turtles. Seventh and 8th graders, under the tutelage of their teacher, Shannon Scates, have embarked on a virtual underwater adventure. Their theme this year is “Under the Sea,” and they’ve adopted a sea turtle named “Montel.”

Montel is currently at a turtle hospital in Marathon, Florida. The kids, Thursday, got to check in on him and also interact with hospital workers.

“They’re animals that can’t take of themselves when then something’s wrong it, I think it’s nice of them to take care of them, because, like, they’re doing something good to protect those who can’t,” said Joscylin Gilmore, Pineville 8th Grader.

“It’s really easy to integrate math and science into a topic, because math and science is everywhere. What is not easy is finding something the kids are compassionate about, and I thought that this would be a great way to get them more involved in conservation and kind of make a positive impact on the world,” said Scates.

“There was a bunch of interesting things that I didn’t know. I didn’t know that turtles’ brains were the size of my thumb. I think that’s the most interesting thing,” Gilmore added.

The kids will receive monthly updates from the hospital. They’re also now being referred to as “Young Ambassadors for Marine Conservation.”