PINEVILLE, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Flora Farms marijuana dispensary, which is within one mile from the Arkansas border in Pineville, Missouri, brings up questions about The Natural State’s weed laws.

Recreational marijuana use is illegal in Arkansas. However, residents with a medical card can purchase up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana from a legal dispensary every 14 days.

“They should make weed where everyone should get it because it helps,” Joanna Johnson, one local resident, said. “It helps people mentally and emotionally.”

However, State Sen. Bart Hester, a Republican from District 33, is against legalizing marijuana and thinks measures will continue to fail in Arkansas.

“I don’t think there’s a parent in the United States or a grandparent that says, ‘Hey, I hope my kids are drug users,'” Hester said. “I don’t want my kids down the street, smell marijuana everywhere. I don’t want it in every store I walk in. I just don’t want that to be our culture. And as we see in Colorado, it just takes over the culture, and I believe the people of Arkansas just don’t want that.”

State Sen. Joshua Bryant, a Republican from District 32, proposed a bill, SJR13, in February 2023 that would “legalize marijuana for craft or home growing and adult use.”

“That bill was a conversation starter,” Bryant said. “It was a, ‘take a look at what that would look like as a constitutional amendment.'”

Bryant has an issue with Flora Farms advertising to Northwest Arkansas residents.

“I have great concern that just because they’re not operating in Arkansas that they’re using our platform to boost sales in their area.”

Some Arkansas residents see the economic benefits of legalizing recreational marijuana.

“If that state can make that revenue, why shouldn’t we?” Sheila Owens said. “That’s money that could be used for our schools, our streets, our hospitals, so why put the money across the line when you can put it right here?”

Owens said she uses marijuana to help pain after three broken ankles and has been unable to acquire a medical card.

“They’re going to do it regardless, either legally or non-legally,” Owens said.

Bryant thinks there’s a better chance that Arkansans for Patient Access’ proposal to “reduce barriers” for people to get access to medical marijuana than a law legalizing recreational pot.

“Overall, I think it will have to be a federal approach before we do anything in the state,” Bryant said.