STACKER — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Joplin using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Joplin from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
1 / 10
Canva
#10. Miami, OK
– View share: 1.60%
– Views to own market: 5.90%
– Views to other markets within own state: 22.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 71.20%
2 / 10
Nate Hovee // Shutterstock
#9. Phoenix, AZ
– View share: 1.90%
– Views to own market: 29.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 59.60%
3 / 10
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Wichita, KS
– View share: 1.90%
– Views to own market: 48.60%
– Views to other markets within own state: 12.50%
– Views to markets within other states: 38.90%
4 / 10
Joe Hendrickson // Shutterstock
#7. St. Louis, MO
– View share: 2.90%
– Views to own market: 60.40%
– Views to other markets within own state: 10.90%
– Views to markets within other states: 28.70%
5 / 10
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock
#6. Denver, CO
– View share: 3.30%
– Views to own market: 26.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 18.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 54.90%
6 / 10
Canva
#5. Fayetteville, AR
– View share: 3.80%
– Views to own market: 52.00%
– Views to other markets within own state: 9.10%
– Views to markets within other states: 38.90%
7 / 10
Canva
#4. Springfield, MO
– View share: 4.30%
– Views to own market: 37.90%
– Views to other markets within own state: 24.20%
– Views to markets within other states: 37.90%
8 / 10
Canva
#3. Dallas, TX
– View share: 4.80%
– Views to own market: 45.70%
– Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%
– Views to markets within other states: 31.50%
9 / 10
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#2. Kansas City, MO
– View share: 7.90%
– Views to own market: 50.20%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 38.40%
10 / 10
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#1. Chicago, IL
– View share: 22.80%
– Views to own market: 22.40%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%