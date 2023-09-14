STACKER — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Joplin using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Joplin from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

#10. Miami, OK

– View share: 1.60%

– Views to own market: 5.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 22.90%

– Views to markets within other states: 71.20%

#9. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 1.90%

– Views to own market: 29.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 59.60%

#8. Wichita, KS

– View share: 1.90%

– Views to own market: 48.60%

– Views to other markets within own state: 12.50%

– Views to markets within other states: 38.90%

#7. St. Louis, MO

– View share: 2.90%

– Views to own market: 60.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 10.90%

– Views to markets within other states: 28.70%

#6. Denver, CO

– View share: 3.30%

– Views to own market: 26.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 18.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 54.90%

#5. Fayetteville, AR

– View share: 3.80%

– Views to own market: 52.00%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.10%

– Views to markets within other states: 38.90%

#4. Springfield, MO

– View share: 4.30%

– Views to own market: 37.90%

– Views to other markets within own state: 24.20%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.90%

#3. Dallas, TX

– View share: 4.80%

– Views to own market: 45.70%

– Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.50%

#2. Kansas City, MO

– View share: 7.90%

– Views to own market: 50.20%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 38.40%

#1. Chicago, IL

– View share: 22.80%

– Views to own market: 22.40%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%

– Views to markets within other states: 72.20%