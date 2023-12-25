INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital and INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital could possible be affected

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA- INTEGRIS Health has confirmed on its company website a data breach has occurred.

INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital and INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital are part of the 14-health care facility under the umbrella INTEGRIS Health.

In a statement INTEGRIS Health said “A cyber event that may have impacted our patient data.”

The statement says the breach deals with “a certain portion of our network that stores patient information.”

The type of information accessible, although it varies by individual, may include:

Name

Date of birth

Contact information

Demographic information

Social security number

The list does not include:

Payment information, such as credit card numbers

Usernames or passwords

Driver’s licenses or government-issued identification

“We remain committed to protecting the personal information that is entrusted to us. Because patient contact information was involved in this incident, we encourage you to remain vigilant about any suspicious or unexpected communications from an unfamiliar source or anyone claiming to be affiliated with INTEGRIS Health or related to this event,” the website states.

“We encourage anyone receiving such communications not to respond or contact the sender or follow any of the instructions, including accessing any links,” the statement continues.