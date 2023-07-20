PARSONS, Kans. — The time is near for voters in Parsons to head to the polls in a special election to decide whether or not to renew a public safety sales tax.

The current half-cent sales tax isn’t new, and has been in place for more than a decade. On August 1, the Public Safety Sales Tax will be the sole item on the ballot. Officials say it’s imperative that the tax stays in place for the betterment of the city.

“It’s something that’s essential in the city’s budgeting process. It’s also a sales tax, which we feel probably one of the most fair taxes out there because it’s passed across the board to anybody, residents, non-residents, anybody that shops here, stays in our hotels, stay overnight visit on their way through. They’re helping support the city through this one half cent sales tax,” said Jim Zaleski.

It provides additional funding for police and fire departments, including competitive pay, technology upgrades, equipment, and trainings.

“So it makes sure that the police and fire departments are well maintained that they’re at full capacity their employment and that can capital improvements. Fire trucks, police cars. the equipment that keeps our community safe. It’s imperative that this tax is in place that can be purchased for the safety of our residents,” said Zaleski.

“We’ve been able to make incremental increases in total compensation so that we’re competitive within the region. Well, a lot of that kind of goes out the door if you can’t retain staff, and you don’t have the resources to maintain an experienced group of police and firefighters. So that these are career agencies, not just training grounds, you know, for you know, throughout the region,” said Rober Spinks.

The city is asking for the sales tax to stay in place for the foreseeable future..

“This year we’re asking for a 10-year renewal. Historically, this tax has been passed three, four to one. Again, it’s a popular way to subsidize some work. What else would be property taxes? We want to keep it away from property taxes – you want to put it in even sales tax across the board,” said Zaleski.

“So without that half-cent sales tax, well, then you know the coverage is bare, where do you go? Well, you would either go towards looking at raising the mileage rate on property taxes. The equivalent of that would be 17 and a half mileage points up. Nobody wants to see that occur,” added Spinks.