PARSONS, Kans. — It is being called a heartfelt donation in Parsons.

The police department has received two specialized K-9 trauma kits from the national nonprofit Protecting K-9 Heroes.

Each kit — one for each of the department’s two K-9 officers and their handlers – is valued at more than $100 – and includes first-aid gear for the dogs. Things like a heat blanket, bandages, eye solution, and Narcan.

“It’s extremely important just to have it so we can at least save the dog’s life if we have to. We pray that we never have to use them, but at least now we have that, that backup reserve just to take care of them,” said Cpl. Christian Smith, Parsons Police Department.

Protecting K-9 Heroes is based out of Glenwood, Illinois — and has donated more than 500 vests and 1800 trauma and Narcan kits across the country.