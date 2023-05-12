NEOSHO COUNTY, Kans. — The Parsons couple charged with the murder of a Parsons man make their first appearance in court.

This morning, 32-year-old Clint Nibarger and 47-year-old Kimberly Thomas Nibarger appeared in a Neosho County courtroom. During the proceedings, they requested a court-appointed attorney.

They are scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday for a preliminary examination. They are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of 23-year-old Dakota Patton.

Patton’s body was found in a rural Neosho County field on Monday. He was reported missing on April 25th.

Deputies found his vehicle two days later in a field in rural Labette County with the front tires blown out. They say it appears someone towed the vehicle to that area.

Investigators say Patton died from an apparent gunshot wound. Autopsy results are still pending.