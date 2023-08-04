PARSONS, Kans. — An international storage tank business — that operates locally — is celebrating well over 100 years of service.

“Product… we build a very good quality product,” said Steve Trimble, CST Parson Plant Manager.

Well, you have to — if you want to be in business for as long as CST Industries has. It’s the global leader in storage tanks and covers — and has provided service to more than 125 countries since 1893.

“We do fire protection tanks for lots of companies, potable water, distilled water, ranges from grain tanks, sand tanks, limestone, basically we can put whatever we want in these tanks more than likely,” said Trimble.

“We are a global community, the tanks that we make can be shipped all over the world in pieces and then put together and so it’s a good product and it speaks for itself,” said Keith McGuire, CST Director of Structural Engineering.

Keith McGuire and Steve Trimble have both been with CST for more than a decade.

they believe this is a testament to the work they do and how they get it done.

“Our product speaks for itself, people always need clean drinking water and handling their wastewater and storing the commodities like wheat and rice and things like that. The product is really important industry-wide and worldwide,” said McGuire.

“We have good groups, leadership groups, all the way down to our manufacturing groups. Everybody works together really well, does a great job, and teamwork has had a lot to do with it,” said Trimble.

On Thursday, employees got to celebrate the milestone with raffles that offered prizes like flat-screen TVs and Kansas City Royals Tickets. There was also a family barbecue to wrap the night up.

“We really turned it towards more of an appreciation of employees, to me that’s big. We invited families, kids, we have water slides, we are gonna have food and music, and we are also gonna have plant tours for families, it’s kinda cool to bring the kids and show them where you work,” said Trimble.

He says they have all the necessary tools to keep business going for hopefully, another 130 years.