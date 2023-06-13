OZARK, Mo. – An Ozark man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was found with psilocybin mushrooms in a casino-style slot machine at his home.

42-year-old Scott Cannon was charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after law enforcement found the drugs in his bedroom after executing a search warrant on his house on June 28, 2021, according to a press release from the Western District of Missouri.

Police also found three plastic bags containing 59.43 grams of pure methamphetamine hidden in a wooden speaker box, two digital scales, two small plastic bags that contained methamphetamine residue, and a broken glass pipe in his home.

Cannon pleaded guilty to the charges on July 19, 2022, and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole.