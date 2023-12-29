JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — As 2023 comes to a close we collected the top local headlines from each month of this past year for one last reflection.

The species Craspedacusta sowerbyi, native to eastern Asia, can now be found habitats worldwide – including Missouri! The shape of the jelly seen above is usually found in mid-late summer months. But you’ll have to look close: Their full grown size is a whopping 1 inch diameter!

An unconscious woman was found in the driveway of a home on N. Florida in Joplin. Despite emergency assistance, life saving attempts were unsuccessful and she was later pronounced deceased.

The bodies of Savannah Bell and Jason Shofler were discovered by authorities in March. Autopsy results showed Bell and Shofler both died from gunshot wounds.

Though no traces of Peggy Sweeten were found from a barrel search on Grand Lake, the story created a ripple effect of reviving public interest in the missing woman’s case and more.

Sweeten’s family remains hopeful as authorities continue to develop leads and investigate.

With marijuana’s recent recreation status in the Show-Me-State a popular question loomed among river-goers. The short answer from law enforcement was “no” but if you did any kind of floating this year on Missouri waterways you knew that wasn’t really the case.

Nearly 200 dogs were taken from a Kansas animal facility. The seizure came after the facility owners refused to fix things after violating the Kansas Pet Animal Act.

An Oklahoma lake near a small town was rated as one of the most “snake infested” in America. If you plan on visiting when the weather is warmer it’s worth it to know how to spot a cottonmouth.

First opening its doors in 1923, this popular Joplin eatery garnered a lot of attention after its current owners entertained the idea of a new location 100 years later. A celebration for the century milestone was also held which included a vintage car show.

Users on social media reacted quickly after a referee was spotted pushing a 4th grade football player that ran into him. The player was uninjured in the incident and the official did apologize while on the field.

Taylor Swift’s choice to rock a #87 bracelet from a Joplin-based business also took social media by storm. It’s just one of a few fashion decisions by the popstar that has sent shockwaves through not only her fanbase, but through the Chiefs Kingdom as well.

The teaching history of a former Miami Public Schools instructor was called into question after accusations of sexual conduct between him and a student. Our in-depth report sheds light on Ronald Dale Sanders’ former schools and the bigger issue of tracking teachers accused of crimes.

Questions still surround the decision to suspend of a northeast Oklahoma principal and her subsequent resignation. Community members piled into the Miami Board of Education meeting to voice their displeasure to the superintendent and board members.