JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — As 2023 comes to a close we collected the top local headlines from each month of this past year for one last reflection.
Take a look at those stories below and as always, thank you for making us your source for Four State news.
January: Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
The species Craspedacusta sowerbyi, native to eastern Asia, can now be found habitats worldwide – including Missouri! The shape of the jelly seen above is usually found in mid-late summer months. But you’ll have to look close: Their full grown size is a whopping 1 inch diameter!
February: Joplin police investigate woman found dead in driveway
An unconscious woman was found in the driveway of a home on N. Florida in Joplin. Despite emergency assistance, life saving attempts were unsuccessful and she was later pronounced deceased.
March: JPD finds bodies of two adults, investigation underway
The bodies of Savannah Bell and Jason Shofler were discovered by authorities in March. Autopsy results showed Bell and Shofler both died from gunshot wounds.
April: Divers find 55-gallon drum in Grand Lake, authorities believe they are close to locating missing Grove woman
Though no traces of Peggy Sweeten were found from a barrel search on Grand Lake, the story created a ripple effect of reviving public interest in the missing woman’s case and more.
Sweeten’s family remains hopeful as authorities continue to develop leads and investigate.
May: Now that pot is legal in Missouri, can I smoke during my float trips?
With marijuana’s recent recreation status in the Show-Me-State a popular question loomed among river-goers. The short answer from law enforcement was “no” but if you did any kind of floating this year on Missouri waterways you knew that wasn’t really the case.
June: Authorities seize nearly 200 dogs from Bourbon Co breeder
Nearly 200 dogs were taken from a Kansas animal facility. The seizure came after the facility owners refused to fix things after violating the Kansas Pet Animal Act.
July: Northeast Oklahoma lake among nation’s most snake-infested
An Oklahoma lake near a small town was rated as one of the most “snake infested” in America. If you plan on visiting when the weather is warmer it’s worth it to know how to spot a cottonmouth.
August: Fred & Red’s celebrating 100 years with big news
First opening its doors in 1923, this popular Joplin eatery garnered a lot of attention after its current owners entertained the idea of a new location 100 years later. A celebration for the century milestone was also held which included a vintage car show.
September: Joplin area referee shoves 4th grader, parent asks for better officiating protocols
Users on social media reacted quickly after a referee was spotted pushing a 4th grade football player that ran into him. The player was uninjured in the incident and the official did apologize while on the field.
October: Taylor Swift wears bracelet made by Joplin business
Taylor Swift’s choice to rock a #87 bracelet from a Joplin-based business also took social media by storm. It’s just one of a few fashion decisions by the popstar that has sent shockwaves through not only her fanbase, but through the Chiefs Kingdom as well.
November: Were Four State schools “Passing the Trash” with former Miami teacher accused of sexually abusing student?
The teaching history of a former Miami Public Schools instructor was called into question after accusations of sexual conduct between him and a student. Our in-depth report sheds light on Ronald Dale Sanders’ former schools and the bigger issue of tracking teachers accused of crimes.
December: Many upset over suspension of Miami school principal
Questions still surround the decision to suspend of a northeast Oklahoma principal and her subsequent resignation. Community members piled into the Miami Board of Education meeting to voice their displeasure to the superintendent and board members.