TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to using a firearm to shoot a man leaving a bullet lodged in the victim’s chest.

Mark Stuart Daugherty, 49, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in U.S. Federal Court to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

Daugherty confessed in the 15-page plea agreement, that he shot Jerry Witham on April 30, 2022, at a Quapaw residence. The bullet entered Witham’s right pectoral muscle, according to a trial brief. Witham was treated and released from a Joplin hospital, but the round could not be removed from his chest and remains lodged there.

According to a trial brief filed by federal prosecutors, Witham, who is transient, was at a friend’s mobile home with his girlfriend, Mary Woods, and Daugherty. The group had been using methamphetamine sporadically through the evening and early morning hours.

Court records state an argument broke out amongst the group, ending with Daugherty shooting the victim.

Daugherty could face up to a 10-year sentence and a $250,000 fine, according to the plea agreement. The two other charges were dropped pursuant to the plea.

Daugherty’s first trial ended in a mistrial.