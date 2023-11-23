MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County environmental group is asking for more input on the federal licensing of Grand Lake’s Pensacola Dam.

For years the Local Environmental Action Demanded Agency, known as the LEAD Agency, has been on the front lines fighting to clean up the lead-contaminated 42-square-mile area known as Tar Creek.

The once orangish waters of the Tar Creek tributary feeds into the Spring River to form the Grand River, created by the Pensacola Dam.

The group believes Grand River Dam Authority has ignored the community’s requests for measures to halt the flooding problems. Now they are calling on the government to create a plan to engage Northeast Oklahoma residents in the relicensing process for the Pensacola Dam.

GRDA, which manages the Pensacola Dam, is seeking a new license to determine its operating conditions for the next 30 to 50 years. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission grants the license to operate the dam and sets the conditions the Pensacola Dam operators must agree to follow.

GRDA is asking for authorization to maintain higher Grand Lake reservoir levels. Opponents say higher lake levels cause detrimental flooding to residents and property owners located in the floodplain, including several American Indian tribes, as well as thousands of properties remediated of mine waste.

The Pensacola Dam contributes to backwater flooding and recontamination of upstream areas, affecting more than 31,000 residents, said Rebecca Jim, LEAD co-founder and executive director.

Should lake levels rise, area residents and future generations will be reaping the negative repercussions for decades, if not centuries, to come, she added.

“We need comprehensive solutions to the harms flooding from the Pensacola Dam has inflicted on our community,” Jim said. “That starts with robust community participation.”

Specifically, the LEAD Agency wants a comprehensive plan where individuals, organizations, or governments affected by the dam relicensing will have a voice.

The proposed plan seeks:

Public meetings with the county’s tribes and communities,

Extended comment periods with phone access to FERC including connections to legal and technical professionals for assistance,

Transparent agency and government coordination with meaningful public access to information and communications.

“Our communities, and the injustices committed against us, have been ignored,” said Earl Hatley, LEAD president. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for FERC, and the federal government more broadly, to work with historically disregarded communities.”

For additional resources on the Pensacola Dam relicensing, click here.

“We need a community-driven process, and that’s exactly what this submission demands,” Hatley said.

Environmental Problems

Since being declared a Superfund Site in 1983, millions of gallons of acidic mine water have flowed daily into Tar Creek.

Tar Creek which is comprised of Picher, Cardin, Quapaw, Commerce and North Miami, was a leader in lead and zinc mining throughout much of the 20th century. After mining companies shut down, the area was left with countless environmental and medical problems for its residents.

Flooding events in the region can redistribute toxic sediments and threaten the health and safety of neighboring communities, Jim said.

Jim said GRDA has refused to conduct studies into the impact the dam operations have on the spreading sediment contaminated with toxic heavy metals such as lead, zinc and cadmium.

For resident inquiries and assistance with making filings about the dam relicensing, such as interventions, comments, or requests for rehearing, the public is encouraged to contact OPP at (202)502–6595 or OPP@ferc.gov

The Pensacola Dam was last licensed in 1992 and expires in March 2025.