MIAMI, Okla. – A Wyandotte man is in custody in connection with a shooting on Sunday evening, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean.

Dean said Jerry Lee Logan, 40, is being held in the Ottawa County jail.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies spent Sunday evening searching for Logan and Lukan Holmes on a complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting another man, Dean said.

Holmes, from Grove, has an outstanding warrant for grand larceny, online court records show. He was last seen in the Sycamore Valley area, near Wyandotte.

Dean said if Holmes is seen, persons should not approach but call 911.

The man shot received non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment, he said.