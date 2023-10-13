JOPLIN, Mo. – Local shoppers won’t have long to wait until Joplin’s newest retail outlet opens its doors.

Burlington Stores has set October 27th as the official launch of its Range Line location.

Earlier this year, the national discount retailer announced it would take over the space that formerly housed Bed, Bath and Beyond near 4th and Range Line.

The 27th is a busy date for the chain, as there are 22 locations opening nationwide that day. That includes five in the Four States: Joplin, Olathe, KS, Manhattan, KS, Norman, OK, and Ardmore, OK.

Burlington has more than 900 locations across the country, selling discount merchandise ranging from clothing and beauty products to toys and, of course, coats.