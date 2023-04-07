QUAPAW, Okla. — A Joplin organization raised money in style, Thursday, at Downstream Casino and Resort.

Lafayette House holds its annual Ooh-La Lafayette to raise money for victims of domestic violence and those who have substance use disorders. This year’s theme is “Very Versace.”

The party included an alcove with cigars and golf, as well as a fashion show downstairs with silent auctions. A Versace tote bag and a wallet were raffled off to raise money. The goal — $175,000 dollars — all to support the mission of Lafayette House.

“We’ve been in this community for 45 years, and we’re not going away. We want to continue to grow, we want to continue to expand our services, and for everyone to understand that all the missions that we serve — domestic violence, sexual assault, and substance use disorders — it touches every single life in our community,” said Susan Hickam, Executive Director of Lafayette House.

Both Lafayette House and Versace were founded in 1978.

Versace’s Medusa-inspired logo holds a special meaning. The head of Medusa is often used as a logo for organizations like Lafayette House — because it symbolizes protection from evil.