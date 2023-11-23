TULSA, Okla. – A Chelsea woman was sentenced to six months in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from children entrusted in her care, officials say.

Arvella Evyon Downing’s federal sentence is followed by three years of supervised release and she is ordered to pay $28,368 in restitution.

Downing, 55, pleaded guilty in March to the conversion of benefits by representative payee and to making a false statement.

“Downing not only abused her position as a guardian, but she also stole thousands of dollars in social security benefits from children,” said U.S. Attorney Clint J. Johnson in a prepared statement.

According to court documents, Downing pled guilty on Mar. 3, 2023. She admitted from on or about Oct. 1, 2019, through on or about Sept. 30, 2020, that she made an application to receive social security benefits on behalf of three minor children. She received approximately $28,368 and claimed that she spent it on housing, clothing, education, medical, and dental expenses, recreation, or personal items.

In a related indictment, Downing’s boyfriend, Keith Alan Schulze pled guilty to child neglect in Indian Country for failing to provide an adequate home for the children and will be sentenced at a later date.