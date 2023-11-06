MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami man accused of raping a child and possessing child pornography pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Nathan Michael Melnikoff, 60, of Miami pleaded guilty in Ottawa County District Court to one count of second-degree rape, two counts of possessing juvenile pornography, and two counts of lewd molestation.

The child pornography and the lewd molestation charges are for concurrent 20-year sentences, the rape charge required Melnikoff to serve 15 years. Melnikoff also received credit for time served in the Ottawa County jail, records show.

Melnikoff’s cell phones contained photographs and a video of a 15-year-old girl who Melnikoff is accused of raping, according to an arrest affidavit. He is also accused of taking nude photographs of the victim and asking the victim to send him nude photographs of herself, according to the affidavit.

In a related case, two teenage girls reported Melnikoff sliding his phone under the bathroom door and recording the victims getting out of the shower. Investigators say they saw the bathroom videos described by the teens on Melnikoff’s cell phone, the affidavit states.

The images authorities say they found include several videos showing adults raping children, including a man and woman together with a prepubescent female.