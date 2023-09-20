OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the formation of an Organized Crime Task Force to combat illegal marijuana grow operations across the state.

“Illegal marijuana grows are responsible for an alarming influx of organized crime into our communities, particularly from Mexican drug cartels and Chinese crime syndicates,” Drummond said in a prepared statement. “I have made it a priority to wipe out these illicit operators and this task force is a crucial component to driving out criminals and ensuring public safety.”

The task force will work with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and other state agencies to investigate all crimes related to illegal grow operations, including human trafficking and the distribution of deadly drugs such as fentanyl.

The Attorney General’s office is authorized to subpoena business documents, conduct unannounced on-site inspections, seize and destroy illegal products and enter into agreements with other state agencies to combat illegal operations.

Citizens with information about suspected illegal grow operations are encouraged to submit a tip to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. Click here for the complaint form. Tips also can be sent to illegalgrow@oag.ok.gov and reporters can remain anonymous.