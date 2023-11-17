MIAMI, Okla. – A Fairland man accused of sexual misconduct including supplying two teenage girls with sex toys was held over for trial on Friday.

After a 40-minute hearing, Special Judge Becky Baird said there was enough evidence for Michael Crum, 35, to stand trial on three counts of lewd and indecent acts and one count of indecent exposure.

Crum denies all the allegations and maintains his innocence, said Ken Gallon, Crum’s attorney, in an earlier interview.

It is not the policy of KSN/KODE to identify the names of sexual abuse victims.

Two teenage victims, ages 14 and 15, testified during the hearing about several incidents allegedly involving Crum, including one occasion when he reportedly gave the teens purple sex toys.

“He said I have a surprise for you,” according to one victim regarding the purple sex toy. The victim said she “was red-faced” when she saw the item.

Other testimony included an incident where Crum was allegedly partially unclothed in front of the teens and another incident where a reportedly nude and intoxicated Crum was in the girls’ bedroom and allegedly grabbed one teen’s lower back leg area and the other teen’s chest area.

Crum is free on $45,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 24 for an arraignment.