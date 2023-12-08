Shooting thought to be related to victim being pregnant by another man

JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man accused of shooting his wife in the throat after finding out she was pregnant by another man is charged with murder after her 9-week-old unborn child died.

Robert Leeon Randall, Jr. 51, of rural Afton is charged in Delaware County District Court with second-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He remains incarcerated in the Delaware County jail.

Randall confessed to Delaware County authorities he shot his 33-year-old wife Kendra Randall in the throat on Nov. 28.

According to an arrest affidavit, Kendra sustained five gunshot wounds – two to her chest – two wounds to her neck and one wound to her wrist.

The couple had been fighting over the death of their 1-year-old child who was killed by a drunk driver in April.

The pregnancy compounded the anger between the couple, according to a witness statement given to authorities.

Robert Randall confessed to authorities Kendra had arrived at his residence around 3 or 4 a.m. mad and banging on the locked door of a camper he was staying in located on the back portion of the property, the affidavit states.

“She told me she couldn’t find the Kool-Aid,” Randall told sheriff deputies of the conversation between the couple.

Randall put a handgun in the pocket of his hoodie before leaving his camper, the affidavit states.

“We go inside to the bedroom closet where the Kool-Aid is and she pushed me over the bed and I fell down. When I fell down, the gun fell out of my pocket. When she saw the gun lying on the ground she became even more agitated and started hitting and kicking me.,” the affidavit states.

Randall said he didn’t remember how Kendra got on the bed, but she was lying on her back, the affidavit states.

“I told her to stop and I had the gun pointed at her. She kicked and the gun went off at the same time she kicked me,” Randall told investigators.

If you, or someone you know, is in a domestic violence situation please reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff at (918) 253-4531, the Community Crisis Center at (918) 253-3939 in Jay or (918) 787-5381 in Grove or Wyandotte Nation (877) 276-0669 24 Hr. Hotline.