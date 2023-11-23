OKLAHOMA – Several northeast Oklahoma charities received monetary gifts this week from the Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors.

The group held their 26th Annual Golf Tournament on October 12 at Patricia Island Golf Club to fund the charitable gifts. Fourteen teams competed in the tournament raising $21,631.08.

The Christian Help Center in Grove, the Blue House in Langley, the Salvation Army in Miami, and Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Vinita all received $5,407.77.

For additional information on Northeast Oklahoma Board of Realtors call (918) 786-4812.