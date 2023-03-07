NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – A state question that would have legalized recreational marijuana went up in smoke on Tuesday.

Oklahoma voters rejected State Question 820 by over 60 percent.

The unofficial results with 1,982 precincts reporting were 61.68% of Oklahomans voting no and 38.32% voting in favor.

“I’m proud of Oklahomans for rejecting the expansion of organized crime by defeating State Question 820,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond in a prepared statement.

Regardless of where one stands on the question of marijuana legalization, the stark reality is that organized crime from China and Mexico has infiltrated Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry, Drummond said.

“I will continue to focus on this serious threat to public safety by targeting the illegal grow operations throughout our state,” Drummond said.

LOCAL RESULTS

Ottawa County voters voted no on the state question 2,294 to 1,105 or by 67.49 percent.

In Craig County, 72.6% of the voters opposed the state question, or 1,776 voted no to 757 yes votes.

The state question failed in Delaware County with 4,390 no votes to 2,004 yes votes or by 69.66 percent.

The results will be certified on Friday.