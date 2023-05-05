Suspect admitted to also sexually abusing girls in the Joplin and Webb City areas

JAY, Okla – A Wyandotte man is charged with raping 10-year-old twin girls while on a suspended sentence of raping a 9-year-old girl in 2012.

George Christensen, 51, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with five counts of rape by instrumentation and two counts of forcible sodomy, all felonies. He is being held in the Delaware County jail on a $175,000 bail.

One victim told investigators Christensen also sexually abused other girls living in a Grand Lake mobile home park near Cowskin Bridge. He is accused of building “a clubhouse” in the woods where some of the alleged assaults took place, according to an arrest affidavit.

The parents of the victims and other adults burned down the two-story clubhouse, according to the victim, after they found out Christensen was allegedly abusing girls in the building, the affidavit states.

Christensen allegedly told the victims not to tell their parents or his wife because he “knew he was going to get sent away,” the affidavit states.

The other victim told investigators she was at a bonfire with a blanket wrapped around her and Christensen allegedly sexually abused her, the affidavit states. One of Christensen’s neighbors saw the alleged act and called the police, the affidavit states

One of the girls told investigators she denied Christensen touched her to the police officers because she was scared of him, the affidavit states.

The sexual abuse stopped when the victims were around 12 years old, the affidavit states. The date of alleged sexual abuse occurred between Dec. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2017, while Christensen was on probation.

Christensen is facing up to a life sentence if convicted, court records show.

This is Christensen’s second time to be charged with raping a child.

When he was being interviewed, Christensen admitted to previous convictions involving girls in the Joplin and Webb City area, the affidavit states.

In 2012, Christensen was charged in Delaware County District Court with first-degree rape by instrumentation and two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a 9-year-old victim. In that case, he pleaded no contest and received an eight-year suspended sentence in September 2013. He was required to register as a sex offender and was put on probation during the duration of the eight-year suspended sentence, court records show.

Nine days later Ken Kerr, Jr., Christensen’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw the plea because the Department of Correction’s Office of Pardon and Parole additional rules of probation were “more restrictive and intrusive than the Rules of Probation entered by the (state) court,” the motion states.

The motion was denied, court records show.

Delaware County Sheriff James Beck is asking if you know of a child that is a victim of sexual child abuse to call (918) 253-4531.