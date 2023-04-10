NOEL, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri official is honored with a distinguished award.

Noel Marshal Randy Wilson has been named this year’s Peace Officer of the Year by the Missouri chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials. He was nominated by Rosetta Hartley with the Noel Housing Authority.

Wilson has been Marshall since 2019 — and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

“To know that people are out there and how they actually feel about me, and these days and times, you know, a lot of us, you know, officers in different departments are talked about, unfortunately. And to know that somebody actually cares and feels that way it’s just, is a total honor,” said Randy Wilson, Noel Marshal.

“When I saw this award particularly, I immediately thought of Randy, because he is such a wonderful asset to our team here in housing. He helps us out tremendously,” said Rosetta Hartley, Noel Housing Authority.

“Treat people how you want to be treated until you have to do otherwise, and everybody’s your neighbor and you want to treat them the same,” said Wilson.

Wilson also has a special place in his heart for children — which is why he says he’s at the school zone every morning during the school year.